Cepton Inc. Stock Forecast 2023: Cepton Inc. Is Weak With -852.38% Downside

In the last trading session, 4.54 million Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.42 changed hands at -$0.35 or -45.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $120.41M. CPTN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1828.57% off its 52-week high of $8.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was -78.57% down since then. When we look at Cepton Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 311.85K.

Analysts gave the Cepton Inc. (CPTN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CPTN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cepton Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

Instantly CPTN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -56.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9510 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -45.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.11%, with the 5-day performance at -56.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) is -65.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPTN’s forecast low is $2.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -852.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -376.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.32 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cepton Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.45 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 132.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Cepton Inc. earnings to decrease by -89.70%.

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 14.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.56% of Cepton Inc. shares while 16.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.79%. There are 16.45% institutions holding the Cepton Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.42% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million CPTN shares worth $4.36 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.24% or 1.94 million shares worth $3.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.75 million shares estimated at $3.44 million under it, the former controlled 1.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $1.18 million.