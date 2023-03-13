Cazoo Group Ltd Stock Forecast 2023: Cazoo Group Ltd Is Weak With 98.47% Upside

In the last trading session, 5.25 million Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.62 changed hands at $0.64 or 32.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $76.11M. CZOO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2388.55% off its 52-week high of $65.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.93, which suggests the last value was 26.34% up since then. When we look at Cazoo Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 143.26K.

Analysts gave the Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CZOO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cazoo Group Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Instantly CZOO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.14 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 32.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.45%, with the 5-day performance at 22.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is -34.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.04, meaning bulls need a downside of -6450.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CZOO’s forecast low is $0.04 with $0.04 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 98.47% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 98.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cazoo Group Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.07% over the past 6 months, a 41.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 96.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $344.97 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Cazoo Group Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $424.19 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Cazoo Group Ltd earnings to decrease by -474.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.68% per year.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 18.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.80% of Cazoo Group Ltd shares while 38.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.66%. There are 38.64% institutions holding the Cazoo Group Ltd stock share, with Greenvale Capital, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.09% of the shares, roughly 46.83 million CZOO shares worth $21.54 million.

D1 Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.79% or 36.83 million shares worth $16.94 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities. With 12.45 million shares estimated at $1.95 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $0.26 million.