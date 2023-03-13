Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.47 million Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $0.88 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $84.40M. CTRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.91% off its 52-week high of $1.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 53.41% up since then. When we look at Castor Maritime Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Instantly CTRM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 63.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 99.54%, with the 5-day performance at 63.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 73.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.93 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 17 and March 21.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares while 1.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.34%. There are 1.34% institutions holding the Castor Maritime Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million CTRM shares worth $0.36 million.

LPL Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 49703.0 shares estimated at $81512.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.