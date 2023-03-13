Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 15.23 million Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.85. With the company’s per share price at $7.31 changed hands at -$1.13 or -13.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.59B. CVNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -1963.47% off its 52-week high of $150.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.55, which suggests the last value was 51.44% up since then. When we look at Carvana Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.66 million.

Analysts gave the Carvana Co. (CVNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 20 recommended CVNA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Carvana Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.24.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.38 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -13.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.22%, with the 5-day performance at -27.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is -47.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVNA’s forecast low is $1.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -173.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 86.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carvana Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.49% over the past 6 months, a 13.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carvana Co. will fall -119.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.12 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Carvana Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.75 billion and $3.5 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Carvana Co. earnings to decrease by -865.40%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 24.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.13% of Carvana Co. shares while 99.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.38%. There are 99.88% institutions holding the Carvana Co. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 18.51% of the shares, roughly 19.61 million CVNA shares worth $398.16 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.37% or 14.17 million shares worth $67.16 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.31 million shares estimated at $107.73 million under it, the former controlled 5.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $57.57 million.