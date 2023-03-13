Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.29 changed hands at -$0.06 or -18.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.20M. CLXT’s current price is a discount, trading about -434.48% off its 52-week high of $1.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 58.62% up since then. When we look at Calyxt Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) trade information

Instantly CLXT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -33.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4500 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -18.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 97.02%, with the 5-day performance at -33.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) is -9.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Calyxt Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.03% over the past 6 months, a 46.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Calyxt Inc. will rise 42.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -338.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -89.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Calyxt Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.94 million and $32k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -94.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15,525.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Calyxt Inc. earnings to increase by 52.90%.

CLXT Dividends

Calyxt Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.07% of Calyxt Inc. shares while 5.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.48%. There are 5.23% institutions holding the Calyxt Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.14% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million CLXT shares worth $95504.0.

California, University of-Regents holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.03% or 0.5 million shares worth $74015.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $33071.0 under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 92914.0 shares worth around $15981.0.