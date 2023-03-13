Caleminder Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 7.6 million Caleminder Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.43 changing hands around $0.93 or 26.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.41M. CMND’s current price is a discount, trading about -286.0% off its 52-week high of $17.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 66.14% up since then. When we look at Caleminder Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17630.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 73.38K.

Caleminder Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

Instantly CMND is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 45.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.99 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 26.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.19%, with the 5-day performance at 45.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caleminder Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) is 12.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 300.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Caleminder Inc. (CMND) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Caleminder Inc. earnings to decrease by -80.50%.

CMND Dividends

Caleminder Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Caleminder Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.32% of Caleminder Inc. shares while 1.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.41%. There are 1.90% institutions holding the Caleminder Inc. stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 44351.0 CMND shares worth $0.2 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.00% or 1858.0 shares worth $8453.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.