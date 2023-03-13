B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -10.66% Decline

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.66 changed hands at -$3.42 or -10.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.04B. RILY’s current price is a discount, trading about -155.06% off its 52-week high of $73.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.60, which suggests the last value was -3.28% down since then. When we look at B. Riley Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 521.86K.

Analysts gave the B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RILY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

Instantly RILY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -28.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 41.44 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -10.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.20%, with the 5-day performance at -28.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) is -27.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RILY’s forecast low is $30.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.68% for it to hit the projected low.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 66.70%. The 2023 estimates are for B. Riley Financial Inc. earnings to increase by 99.50%.

RILY Dividends

B. Riley Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01. The 12.47% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.00. It is important to note, however, that the 12.47% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.46% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares while 47.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.79%. There are 47.00% institutions holding the B. Riley Financial Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.28% of the shares, roughly 2.65 million RILY shares worth $118.02 million.

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.18% or 1.19 million shares worth $40.82 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.19 million shares estimated at $40.6 million under it, the former controlled 4.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $22.47 million.