Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.43 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $120.01M. ASTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1009.3% off its 52-week high of $4.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 4.65% up since then. When we look at Astra Space Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Analysts gave the Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ASTR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Astra Space Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5250 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.65%, with the 5-day performance at -15.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is -26.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.85% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASTR’s forecast low is $0.30 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -132.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Astra Space Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.23% over the past 6 months, a 89.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Astra Space Inc. will fall -133.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.01 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Astra Space Inc. earnings to increase by 85.50%.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.23% of Astra Space Inc. shares while 43.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.07%. There are 43.52% institutions holding the Astra Space Inc. stock share, with Acme, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.90% of the shares, roughly 29.45 million ASTR shares worth $17.99 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.58% or 9.7 million shares worth $5.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.32 million shares estimated at $3.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 3.58 million shares worth around $1.55 million.