Are Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.45. With the company’s per share price at $1.11 changed hands at -$0.11 or -9.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.20M. ATXI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1400.0% off its 52-week high of $16.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 11.71% up since then. When we look at Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Analysts gave the Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATXI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Instantly ATXI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -9.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.31%, with the 5-day performance at 4.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) is -13.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATXI’s forecast low is $32.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2782.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2782.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 29.70%.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 14.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.34% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. shares while 12.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.58%. There are 12.06% institutions holding the Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.71% of the shares, roughly 35865.0 ATXI shares worth $0.36 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 14342.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 8335.0 shares estimated at $84016.0 under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 3511.0 shares worth around $4704.0.