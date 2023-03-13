Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 2.48 million Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $1.56 changed hands at $0.27 or 20.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.50M. CYTO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2656.41% off its 52-week high of $43.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 19.87% up since then. When we look at Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 508.37K.

Analysts gave the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYTO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Instantly CYTO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -37.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3849 on Friday, 03/10/23 added 20.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.84%, with the 5-day performance at -37.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) is -46.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18770.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $286.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYTO’s forecast low is $286.10 with $286.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18239.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18239.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $59.1 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. earnings to increase by 3.70%.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.10% of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares while 1.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.88%. There are 1.74% institutions holding the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 6239.0 CYTO shares worth $36173.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 3241.0 shares worth $18791.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.