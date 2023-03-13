Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 21.77 million Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.25 changed hands at -$1.11 or -47.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $352.50M. BIRD’s last price was a discount, traded about -448.0% off its 52-week high of $6.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.14, which suggests the last value was -71.2% down since then. When we look at Allbirds Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Analysts gave the Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended BIRD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Allbirds Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Instantly BIRD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -59.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.0400 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -47.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.35%, with the 5-day performance at -59.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) is -56.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIRD’s forecast low is $2.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -620.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allbirds Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.06% over the past 6 months, a 16.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $65.02 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Allbirds Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $84.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62.76 million and $78.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Allbirds Inc. earnings to decrease by -75.20%.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 09.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.59% of Allbirds Inc. shares while 44.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.53%. There are 44.39% institutions holding the Allbirds Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.49% of the shares, roughly 7.21 million BIRD shares worth $9.01 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.13% or 6.86 million shares worth $8.57 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. With 3.16 million shares estimated at $3.95 million under it, the former controlled 3.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 2.78 million shares worth around $3.47 million.