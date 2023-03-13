Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.62 million Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s per share price at $1.12 changed hands at -$0.07 or -5.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $196.71M. ADAP’s last price was a discount, traded about -136.61% off its 52-week high of $2.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 9.82% up since then. When we look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 468.98K.

Analysts gave the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ADAP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Instantly ADAP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -36.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Friday, 03/10/23 subtracted -5.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.29%, with the 5-day performance at -36.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is -33.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADAP’s forecast low is $2.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -792.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -78.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.10% over the past 6 months, a 54.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will fall -4.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 229.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.12 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.42 million and $3.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 190.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings to decrease by -1.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 06.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares while 72.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.28%. There are 72.19% institutions holding the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock share, with Matrix Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.96% of the shares, roughly 38.97 million ADAP shares worth $41.9 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.75% or 17.17 million shares worth $25.07 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 1.78 million shares estimated at $2.52 million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $1.28 million.