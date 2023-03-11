With 73.47% Distance From Low, Is Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.45 trading at $0.12 or 5.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.74M. That closing price of ADD’s stock is at a discount of -348.98% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a premium of 73.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 149.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.15%, in the last five days ADD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/09/23 when the stock touched $2.45 price level, adding 0.41% to its value on the day. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 169.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.22% in past 5-day. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) showed a performance of 54.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4800.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4800.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4800.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -195818.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -195818.37% for stock’s current value.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -251.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ADD Dividends

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.99% institutions for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ADD for having 44656.0 shares of worth $52694.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 17934.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21162.0.