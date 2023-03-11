With 54.0% From The Low, Is Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.00 trading at -$0.11 or -5.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $134.24M. That closing price of LAB’s stock is at a discount of -111.5% from its 52-week high price of $4.23 and is indicating a premium of 54.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 252.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.21%, in the last five days LAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/09/23 when the stock touched $2.00 price level, adding 15.97% to its value on the day. Standard BioTools Inc.’s shares saw a change of 70.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.98% in past 5-day. Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) showed a performance of -3.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.97 million shares which calculate 10.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -200.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -200.0% for stock’s current value.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.50% during past 5 years.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.91% institutions for Standard BioTools Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Indaba Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at LAB for having 7.45 million shares of worth $8.19 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 4.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.42 million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.73 million shares of worth $4.37 million or 4.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.01 million in the company or a holder of 4.60% of company’s stock.