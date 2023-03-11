With 3.51% Distance From Low, Is BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at -$0.01 or -1.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.76M. That closing price of BLRX’s stock is at a discount of -247.37% from its 52-week high price of $1.98 and is indicating a premium of 3.51% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 255.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.28%, in the last five days BLRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.57 price level, adding 8.06% to its value on the day. BioLineRx Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -3.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.69% in past 5-day. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) showed a performance of -8.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 78380.0 shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BioLineRx Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.00% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.89% institutions for BioLineRx Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Altium Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at BLRX for having 3.1 million shares of worth $1.77 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 5.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.0 million.