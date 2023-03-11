WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Stock Boosted 5.48% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at -$0.02 or -6.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $72.04M. That closing price of WETG’s stock is at a discount of -13927.78% from its 52-week high price of $50.50 and is indicating a premium of 36.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.68%, in the last five days WETG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/09/23 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. WeTrade Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.48% in past 5-day. WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) showed a performance of -44.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.1 million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 17 and April 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 68.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.13% institutions for WeTrade Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at WETG for having 1.84 million shares of worth $1.49 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.24 million shares of worth $82290.0 or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 88233.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $76762.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.