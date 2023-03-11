WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Reduces -41.77% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at -$0.36 or -33.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.96M. That closing price of WAVD’s stock is at a discount of -745.07% from its 52-week high price of $6.00 and is indicating a premium of 52.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 89.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -33.61%, in the last five days WAVD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 50.35% to its value on the day. WaveDancer Inc.’s shares saw a change of 48.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -41.77% in past 5-day. WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) showed a performance of -16.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4900.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.70% during past 5 years.

WAVD Dividends

WaveDancer Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.85% institutions for WaveDancer Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lafayette Investments, Inc is the top institutional holder at WAVD for having 0.12 million shares of worth $59890.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 89892.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $85918.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 53425.0 shares of worth $31520.0 or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33702.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16173.0 in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.