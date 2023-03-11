Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Has Risen By -15.61 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.00 trading at -$0.26 or -5.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $337.72M. That closing price of WVE’s stock is at a discount of -78.0% from its 52-week high price of $7.12 and is indicating a premium of 71.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 746.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.99%, in the last five days WVE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/08/23 when the stock touched $4.00 price level, adding 7.62% to its value on the day. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -42.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.21% in past 5-day. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) showed a performance of -15.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.63 million shares which calculate 3.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.83% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 32.80% in the current quarter and calculating 48.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -77.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.06 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $1.76 million and $1.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 300.00% while estimating it to be 300.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.70% during past 5 years.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 116.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.31% institutions for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at WVE for having 17.2 million shares of worth $62.1 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 19.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is M28 Capital Management LP, which was holding about 7.98 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.82 million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.59 million shares of worth $25.1 million or 4.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.7 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.19 million in the company or a holder of 1.95% of company’s stock.