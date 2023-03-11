Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) Is -17.79% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$1.06?

In last trading session, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.90 trading at -$0.17 or -3.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $810.07M. That closing price of WBX’s stock is at a discount of -194.49% from its 52-week high price of $14.43 and is indicating a premium of 35.92% from its 52-week low price of $3.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 618.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.35%, in the last five days WBX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $4.90 price level, adding 17.79% to its value on the day. Wallbox N.V.’s shares saw a change of 36.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.79% in past 5-day. Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) showed a performance of -10.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.56 million shares which calculate 2.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 121.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.68 million for the same.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.65% institutions for Wallbox N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the top institutional holder at WBX for having 3.83 million shares of worth $30.15 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 2.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 1.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.99 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.61 million shares of worth $12.92 million or 2.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.14 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.25 million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.