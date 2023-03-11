Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Plunges -0.58% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $1.72 trading at $0.03 or 1.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $897.29M. That closing price of TUYAâ€™s stock is at a discount of -162.79% from its 52-week high price of $4.52 and is indicating a premium of 55.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 809.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tuya Inc. (TUYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.78%, in the last five days TUYA remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $1.72 price level, adding 6.52% to its value on the day. Tuya Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -9.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.58% in past 5-day. Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) showed a performance of -38.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.76 million shares which calculate 6.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -74.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 33.14% for stockâ€™s current value.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tuya Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 43.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.86% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -31.50% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.66 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $47.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $74.97 million and $55.32 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -41.80% while estimating it to be -13.50% for the next quarter.

In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.30%.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.92% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 31.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.19% institutions for Tuya Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc is the top institutional holder at TUYA for having 6.06 million shares of worth $5.63 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.21% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 4.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.59 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.05 million shares of worth $3.92 million or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.69 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.51 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of companyâ€™s stock.