Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Rises 53.60% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $0.62?

In last trading session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at -$0.03 or -3.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.15M. That closing price of TNXP’s stock is at a discount of -1267.74% from its 52-week high price of $8.48 and is indicating a premium of 53.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.68%, in the last five days TNXP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of 59.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.32% in past 5-day. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) showed a performance of -49.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.66 million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.45% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 61.60% in the current quarter and calculating 41.90% increase in the next quarter.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.36% institutions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TNXP for having 1.88 million shares of worth $1.0 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.5 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.58 million shares of worth $0.31 million or 1.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.46% of company’s stock.