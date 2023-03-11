The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) -18.10% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$2.82?

In last trading session, The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.76 trading at $0.06 or 0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $366.72M. That closing price of PNTG’s stock is at a discount of -58.93% from its 52-week high price of $20.28 and is indicating a premium of 31.97% from its 52-week low price of $8.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 224.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.47%, in the last five days PNTG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $12.76 price level, adding 14.48% to its value on the day. The Pennant Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.10% in past 5-day. The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) showed a performance of 5.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.53 million shares which calculate 4.55 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Pennant Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.56% while that of industry is 7.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.20% in the current quarter and calculating 7.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $122.91 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $126.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $113.91 million and $116.32 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.90% while estimating it to be 9.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 150.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.00%.

PNTG Dividends

The Pennant Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.61% institutions for The Pennant Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PNTG for having 4.55 million shares of worth $58.04 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 15.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., which was holding about 4.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.45 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.12 million shares of worth $27.01 million or 7.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.99 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $25.34 million in the company or a holder of 6.69% of company’s stock.