Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Has Recovered -85.91% To Date, But An Additional -669.57% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.92 trading at -$0.1 or -10.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.13M. That closing price of TSHA’s stock is at a discount of -669.57% from its 52-week high price of $7.08 and is indicating a premium of 1.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 575.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.24%, in the last five days TSHA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.92 price level, adding 14.81% to its value on the day. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -59.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.22% in past 5-day. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) showed a performance of -18.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.72 million shares which calculate 3.24 days to cover the short interests.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.99% while that of industry is 3.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 74.20% in the current quarter and calculating 63.40% increase in the next quarter.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.5 million for the same.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.06% institutions for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at TSHA for having 3.29 million shares of worth $6.34 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.11 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.92 million shares of worth $2.03 million or 1.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.81 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.79 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of company’s stock.