Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $6.00.

In last trading session, Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.85 trading at -$0.02 or -1.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $266.62M. That closing price of SKIL’s stock is at a discount of -282.7% from its 52-week high price of $7.08 and is indicating a premium of 44.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 499.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.07%, in the last five days SKIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/09/23 when the stock touched $1.85 price level, adding 7.96% to its value on the day. Skillsoft Corp.’s shares saw a change of 42.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.82% in past 5-day. Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) showed a performance of -2.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.18 million shares which calculate 7.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -224.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.32% for stock’s current value.

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -466.70% in the current quarter and calculating -6.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $124.88 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $132.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2023. Company posted $166.18 million and $141.17 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -24.90% while estimating it to be -6.20% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -103.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

SKIL Dividends

Skillsoft Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 04 and April 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.00% institutions for Skillsoft Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Naspers Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SKIL for having 61.26 million shares of worth $79.64 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 37.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Paradice Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 11.83 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.38 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.9 million shares of worth $5.31 million or 1.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.91 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.48 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.