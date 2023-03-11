Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) Share Price Recovers 60.52% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.27 trading at $0.1 or 1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $993.23M. That closing price of SCLX’s stock is at a discount of -60.8% from its 52-week high price of $11.69 and is indicating a premium of 60.52% from its 52-week low price of $2.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 346.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.39%, in the last five days SCLX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $7.27 price level, adding 23.55% to its value on the day. Scilex Holding Company’s shares saw a change of 82.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.07% in past 5-day. Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) showed a performance of -28.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 2.06 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SCLX Dividends

Scilex Holding Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.01% institutions for Scilex Holding Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at SCLX for having 1.33 million shares of worth $13.7 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Karpus Management, Inc., which was holding about 1.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.73 million.