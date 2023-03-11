Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) Drops -8.74 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.34 trading at -$0.32 or -8.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $216.16M. That closing price of RDW’s stock is at a discount of -162.87% from its 52-week high price of $8.78 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 618.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Redwire Corporation (RDW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.74%, in the last five days RDW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $3.34 price level, adding 18.34% to its value on the day. Redwire Corporation’s shares saw a change of 68.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.97% in past 5-day. Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) showed a performance of 23.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.55 million shares which calculate 9.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -199.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -199.4% for stock’s current value.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Redwire Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.62% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42 million for the same.

RDW Dividends

Redwire Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.49% institutions for Redwire Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RDW for having 1.19 million shares of worth $2.84 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.11 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.56 million shares of worth $1.34 million or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.78 million in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.