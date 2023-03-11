Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Is Now 76.08% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.99 trading at $0.55 or 6.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $338.56M. That closing price of RAIN’s stock is at a discount of -61.07% from its 52-week high price of $14.48 and is indicating a premium of 76.08% from its 52-week low price of $2.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 234.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.56 in the current quarter.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.52%, in the last five days RAIN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/10/23 when the stock touched $8.99 price level, adding 6.55% to its value on the day. Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.11% in past 5-day. Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) showed a performance of -4.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 1.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -222.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -66.85% for stock’s current value.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rain Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 55.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.68% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.60% in the current quarter and calculating 24.20% increase in the next quarter.

RAIN Dividends

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.22% institutions for Rain Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at RAIN for having 3.53 million shares of worth $17.21 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 18.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, which was holding about 2.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.12 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.33 million shares of worth $1.63 million or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.21 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.6 million in the company or a holder of 1.10% of company’s stock.