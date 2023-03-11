Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) At $3.78: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.78 trading at -$0.21 or -5.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $174.94M. That closing price of NKTX’s stock is at a discount of -438.36% from its 52-week high price of $20.35 and is indicating a discount of -5.29% from its 52-week low price of $3.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 670.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.26%, in the last five days NKTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $3.78 price level, adding 23.94% to its value on the day. Nkarta Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.41% in past 5-day. Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) showed a performance of -32.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.54 million shares which calculate 4.62 days to cover the short interests.

Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nkarta Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -74.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 9.00. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.20% in the current quarter and calculating 15.20% increase in the next quarter.

NKTX Dividends

Nkarta Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 15 and March 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.94% institutions for Nkarta Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at NKTX for having 7.81 million shares of worth $102.72 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 15.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., which was holding about 4.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.68 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.52 million shares of worth $19.98 million or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.79 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.45 million in the company or a holder of 1.63% of company’s stock.