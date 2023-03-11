Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Has Made The 28.61% Recovery, Could Gain Another -207.78% Ahead

In last trading session, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.60 trading at -$0.19 or -5.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $275.98M. That closing price of NIU’s stock is at a discount of -207.78% from its 52-week high price of $11.08 and is indicating a premium of 28.61% from its 52-week low price of $2.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 821.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.01%, in the last five days NIU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $3.60 price level, adding 18.55% to its value on the day. Niu Technologies’s shares saw a change of -31.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.18% in past 5-day. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) showed a performance of -23.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.26 million shares which calculate 1.14 days to cover the short interests.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Niu Technologies is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -90.57% while that of industry is 17.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $79.96 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $115 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.98%.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.94% institutions for Niu Technologies that are currently holding shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. is the top institutional holder at NIU for having 5.48 million shares of worth $22.47 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 7.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., which was holding about 3.38 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.67 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.14 million shares of worth $11.17 million or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.62 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.91% of company’s stock.