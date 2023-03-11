Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) At $1.30: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.30 trading at -$0.2 or -13.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.59M. That closing price of MFH’s stock is at a discount of -161.54% from its 52-week high price of $3.40 and is indicating a premium of 59.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 99.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.33%, in the last five days MFH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/09/23 when the stock touched $1.30 price level, adding 39.53% to its value on the day. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 49.44% in past 5-day. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) showed a performance of 13.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29150.0 shares which calculate 2.82 days to cover the short interests.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.90% during past 5 years.

MFH Dividends

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.47% institutions for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at MFH for having 14441.0 shares of worth $12274.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Oppenheimer & Company Inc., which was holding about 12500.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13967.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11191.0 shares of worth $8977.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4957.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5538.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.