Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.18?

In last trading session, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at -$0.01 or -5.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.36M. That closing price of WNW’s stock is at a discount of -1400.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.70 and from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.12%, in the last five days WNW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s shares saw a change of -6.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.29% in past 5-day. Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) showed a performance of -28.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.84 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.34% institutions for Meiwu Technology Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at WNW for having 83300.0 shares of worth $68306.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 41954.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34402.0.