Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Is Down -21.65% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.43 trading at -$0.22 or -3.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $243.05M. That closing price of TUSK’s stock is at a discount of -61.88% from its 52-week high price of $8.79 and is indicating a premium of 70.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 267.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.89%, in the last five days TUSK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/09/23 when the stock touched $5.43 price level, adding 8.59% to its value on the day. Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.16% in past 5-day. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) showed a performance of -21.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.31 million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.35. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -90.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -90.61% for stock’s current value.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70.93 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $75.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.90% during past 5 years.

TUSK Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.66% institutions for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP is the top institutional holder at TUSK for having 22.49 million shares of worth $76.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 47.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ValueWorks, LLC, which was holding about 3.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.95 million.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.87 million shares of worth $2.95 million or 1.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.31 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.05 million in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.