Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Decline -1.32%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at -$0.01 or -1.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.87M. That closing price of MGTA’s stock is at a discount of -382.67% from its 52-week high price of $3.62 and is indicating a premium of 57.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.32%, in the last five days MGTA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $0.75 price level, adding 9.43% to its value on the day. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 89.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.26% in past 5-day. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) showed a performance of -11.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.42 million shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.43% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.10% in the current quarter and calculating 17.90% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.50% during past 5 years.

MGTA Dividends

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s Major holders