Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Rebounded 41.24% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.97 trading at -$0.02 or -1.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $148.75M. That closing price of LTRPA’s stock is at a discount of -127.84% from its 52-week high price of $2.21 and is indicating a premium of 41.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 421.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.55%, in the last five days LTRPA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.97 price level, adding 13.39% to its value on the day. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 45.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.93% in past 5-day. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) showed a performance of -37.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.71 million shares which calculate 1.73 days to cover the short interests.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.60% during past 5 years.

LTRPA Dividends

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.81% institutions for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cove Street Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at LTRPA for having 3.7 million shares of worth $4.04 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.9 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.62 million shares of worth $1.77 million or 2.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.11 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.