Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Dropped -8.64% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.48 trading at -$0.07 or -4.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $78.57M. That closing price of KRON’s stock is at a discount of -468.92% from its 52-week high price of $8.42 and is indicating a premium of 8.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 310.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.52%, in the last five days KRON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $1.48 price level, adding 23.74% to its value on the day. Kronos Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.85% in past 5-day. Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) showed a performance of -34.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.49 million shares which calculate 14.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -845.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -372.97% for stock’s current value.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kronos Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.96% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 47.80% in the current quarter and calculating 16.90% increase in the next quarter.

KRON Dividends

Kronos Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 10 and March 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.01% institutions for Kronos Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Omega Fund Management, Llc is the top institutional holder at KRON for having 3.82 million shares of worth $5.65 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 6.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.21 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.75 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.47 million shares of worth $2.17 million or 2.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.87 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.29 million in the company or a holder of 1.54% of company’s stock.