Is Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Expensive At $4.19? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.19 trading at -$0.15 or -3.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $353.09M. That closing price of RMNI’s stock is at a discount of -73.03% from its 52-week high price of $7.25 and is indicating a premium of 16.47% from its 52-week low price of $3.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 307.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.46%, in the last five days RMNI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $4.19 price level, adding 17.36% to its value on the day. Rimini Street Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.19% in past 5-day. Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) showed a performance of -13.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.08 million shares which calculate 8.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -210.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.26% for stock’s current value.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rimini Street Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.55% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 57.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $102.34 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $104.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $97.91 million and $101.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.50% while estimating it to be 3.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -105.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

RMNI Dividends

Rimini Street Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.24% institutions for Rimini Street Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Adams Street Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at RMNI for having 23.57 million shares of worth $98.74 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 26.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Conifer Management, L.L.C., which was holding about 4.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.61 million.

On the other hand, Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.64 million shares of worth $6.87 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.19 million in the company or a holder of 1.67% of company’s stock.