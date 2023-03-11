Is Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Expensive At $6.58? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.58 trading at $0.05 or 0.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $336.11M. That closing price of NNOX’s stock is at a discount of -149.85% from its 52-week high price of $16.44 and is indicating a premium of 2.58% from its 52-week low price of $6.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 527.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.77%, in the last five days NNOX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $6.58 price level, adding 8.86% to its value on the day. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -10.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.80% in past 5-day. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) showed a performance of -24.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.28 million shares which calculate 9.66 days to cover the short interests.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.84% while that of industry is 18.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.40% in the current quarter and calculating 14.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 595.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.64 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $1.3 million and $1.81 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 102.50% while estimating it to be 88.10% for the next quarter.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 17 and May 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.30% institutions for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NNOX for having 2.96 million shares of worth $34.0 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 0.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.22 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.05 million shares of worth $7.76 million or 2.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.