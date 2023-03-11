Is Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DBGI) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $1.36?

In last trading session, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at -$0.16 or -10.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.65M. That closing price of DBGI’s stock is at a discount of -15194.12% from its 52-week high price of $208.00 and is indicating a premium of 12.5% from its 52-week low price of $1.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.53%, in the last five days DBGI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/09/23 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 17.07% to its value on the day. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -67.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.73% in past 5-day. Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) showed a performance of -52.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.52% institutions for Digital Brands Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP is the top institutional holder at DBGI for having 7970.0 shares of worth $74918.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 6000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2496.0 shares of worth $23462.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 371.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1346.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.