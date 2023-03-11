Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Has Recovered -66.09% To Date, But An Additional -246.89% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.77 trading at $0.05 or 2.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $193.99M. That closing price of IVVD’s stock is at a discount of -246.89% from its 52-week high price of $6.14 and is indicating a premium of 19.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 266.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.91%, in the last five days IVVD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/08/23 when the stock touched $1.77 price level, adding 9.0% to its value on the day. Invivyd Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.14% in past 5-day. Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) showed a performance of -5.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.7 million shares which calculate 11.16 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Invivyd Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.40% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 49.40% in the current quarter and calculating 52.70% increase in the next quarter.

IVVD Dividends

Invivyd Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.40% institutions for Invivyd Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at IVVD for having 15.09 million shares of worth $47.24 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 13.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is M28 Capital Management LP, which was holding about 9.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.95 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.88 million shares of worth $11.04 million or 4.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.07 million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.