Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) Is Currently -130.3% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.66 trading at $0.03 or 5.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.36M. That closing price of IKT’s stock is at a discount of -130.3% from its 52-week high price of $1.52 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 290.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.17%, in the last five days IKT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $0.66 price level, adding 19.02% to its value on the day. Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 32.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.08% in past 5-day. Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) showed a performance of -17.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 0.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -809.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -809.09% for stock’s current value.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -96.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.80% during past 5 years.

IKT Dividends

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.06% institutions for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ACT Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at IKT for having 0.94 million shares of worth $0.85 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.48 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.48 million shares of worth $0.43 million or 1.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 42885.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $25954.0 in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.