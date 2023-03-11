I-Mabâ€™s (NASDAQ:IMAB) Forecasted Growth Is -900.0% Or More

In last trading session, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $3.70 trading at -$0.03 or -0.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $294.34M. That closing price of IMABâ€™s stock is at a discount of -479.46% from its 52-week high price of $21.44 and is indicating a premium of 13.78% from its 52-week low price of $3.19. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 608.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For I-Mab (IMAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.80%, in the last five days IMAB remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $3.70 price level, adding 16.85% to its value on the day. I-Mabâ€™s shares saw a change of -11.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.04% in past 5-day. I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) showed a performance of -24.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.34 million shares which calculate 3.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -900.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -143.24% for stockâ€™s current value.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that I-Mab is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.16% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -545.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.00%.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.75% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 60.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.02% institutions for I-Mab that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at IMAB for having 7.18 million shares of worth $28.8 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.64% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nomura Holdings Inc., which was holding about 2.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 3.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.48 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.75 million shares of worth $2.8 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.72 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.67 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of companyâ€™s stock.