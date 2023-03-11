How To Know If Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) Is Expensive At $1.43.

In last trading session, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.43 trading at -$0.03 or -2.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $241.37M. That closing price of LCTX’s stock is at a discount of -25.17% from its 52-week high price of $1.79 and is indicating a premium of 28.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 383.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.05%, in the last five days LCTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/09/23 when the stock touched $1.43 price level, adding 3.38% to its value on the day. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 22.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.14% in past 5-day. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) showed a performance of -0.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.15 million shares which calculate 12.98 days to cover the short interests.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.33% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 253.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.57 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $1.17 million and $5.24 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 120.00% while estimating it to be -76.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.60% during past 5 years.

LCTX Dividends

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.20% institutions for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the top institutional holder at LCTX for having 34.94 million shares of worth $39.48 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 20.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.73 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.97 million shares of worth $4.49 million or 2.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.93 million in the company or a holder of 1.00% of company’s stock.