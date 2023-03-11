How To Know If Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) Is Expensive At $0.78.

In last trading session, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.78 trading at $0.01 or 2.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $112.68M. That closing price of FATH’s stock is at a discount of -1108.97% from its 52-week high price of $9.43 and is indicating a premium of 6.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 107.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.14%, in the last five days FATH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $0.78 price level, adding 37.1% to its value on the day. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s shares saw a change of -40.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -34.11% in past 5-day. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) showed a performance of -34.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.52 million shares which calculate 7.03 days to cover the short interests.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.48 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $44.33 million and $40.54 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -8.70% while estimating it to be -4.60% for the next quarter.

FATH Dividends

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.31% institutions for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC is the top institutional holder at FATH for having 3.53 million shares of worth $4.66 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 5.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Keebeck Wealth Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.31 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.57 million shares of worth $2.07 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.