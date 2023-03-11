Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) -8.05% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.0700?

In last trading session, Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.80 trading at -$0.02 or -2.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.62M. That closing price of HPCO’s stock is at a discount of -5125.0% from its 52-week high price of $41.80 and is indicating a premium of 7.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.47%, in the last five days HPCO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.80 price level, adding 15.61% to its value on the day. Hempacco Co. Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.05% in past 5-day. Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) showed a performance of 5.96% in past 30-days.

HPCO Dividends

Hempacco Co. Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 82.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.22% institutions for Hempacco Co. Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at HPCO for having 43920.0 shares of worth $98820.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 6545.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5360.0.