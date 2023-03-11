In last trading session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.69 trading at -$0.03 or -4.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.71M. That closing price of GROM’s stock is at a discount of -7139.13% from its 52-week high price of $49.95 and is indicating a discount of -2.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.19%, in the last five days GROM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.69 price level, adding 26.6% to its value on the day. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.73% in past 5-day. Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) showed a performance of -57.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.46 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -117.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -117.39% for stock’s current value.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.7 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.70% during past 5 years.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.56% institutions for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust, Inc. is the top institutional holder at GROM for having 16103.0 shares of worth $24798.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 13908.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3531.0 shares of worth $35274.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1835.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18331.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.