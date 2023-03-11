Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.21?

In last trading session, Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.21 trading at -$0.32 or -9.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $141.59M. That closing price of GLT’s stock is at a discount of -329.28% from its 52-week high price of $13.78 and is indicating a premium of 35.2% from its 52-week low price of $2.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 500.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Glatfelter Corporation (GLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.07%, in the last five days GLT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $3.21 price level, adding 15.97% to its value on the day. Glatfelter Corporation’s shares saw a change of 15.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.40% in past 5-day. Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) showed a performance of -25.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.21 million shares which calculate 2.48 days to cover the short interests.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 142.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $397 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $400.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $334.46 million and $381.68 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.70% while estimating it to be 5.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.62% during past 5 years.

GLT Dividends

Glatfelter Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.13% institutions for Glatfelter Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Carlson Capital. L.P. is the top institutional holder at GLT for having 4.37 million shares of worth $13.58 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.85 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.11 million shares of worth $3.46 million or 2.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.41 million in the company or a holder of 2.45% of company’s stock.