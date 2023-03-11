Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) 78.43% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at $0.01 or 2.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.00M. That closing price of ELYS’s stock is at a discount of -472.55% from its 52-week high price of $2.92 and is indicating a premium of 78.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.14%, in the last five days ELYS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 36.37% to its value on the day. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s shares saw a change of 82.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -34.15% in past 5-day. Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) showed a performance of -46.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.17 million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -292.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -292.16% for stock’s current value.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Elys Game Technology Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.50% while that of industry is 7.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.84 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $11.67 million and $12.24 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.50% while estimating it to be 17.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.10% during past 5 years.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 13 and April 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.72% institutions for Elys Game Technology Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at ELYS for having 0.12 million shares of worth $60559.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60128.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 28618.0 shares of worth $14595.0 or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16022.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8171.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.