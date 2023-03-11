Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -44.77% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at $0.0 or -1.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.12M. That closing price of ZEST’s stock is at a discount of -1455.56% from its 52-week high price of $2.80 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 351.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.30%, in the last five days ZEST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 18.18% to its value on the day. Ecoark Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.56% in past 5-day. Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) showed a performance of -44.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74130.0 shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.40% during past 5 years.

ZEST Dividends

Ecoark Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.05% institutions for Ecoark Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nepsis, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ZEST for having 2.9 million shares of worth $0.67 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 12.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.74 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.29 million shares of worth $0.37 million or 1.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.33 million in the company or a holder of 1.09% of company’s stock.