EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Could Shrink By -34.78% Or More

In last trading session, EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at -$0.06 or -11.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.73M. That closing price of EBET’s stock is at a discount of -2058.54% from its 52-week high price of $8.85 and from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.61%, in the last five days EBET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 22.26% to its value on the day. EBET Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.13% in past 5-day. EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) showed a performance of -38.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33980.0 shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EBET Inc. (EBET) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

EBET Dividends

EBET Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.06% institutions for EBET Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EBET for having 0.4 million shares of worth $0.49 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 2.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NewGen Asset Management Ltd., which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.1 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.35 million shares of worth $0.43 million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 56373.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $37206.0 in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.