Draganfly Inc. Shares Rise 74.75% From The Lows â€“ But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $1.98 trading at $0.1 or 5.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $89.46M. That closing price of DPROâ€™s stock is at a discount of -93.94% from its 52-week high price of $3.84 and is indicating a premium of 74.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 569.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.32%, in the last five days DPRO remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $1.98 price level, adding 19.18% to its value on the day. Draganfly Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 164.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.16% in past 5-day. Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) showed a performance of 12.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Draganfly Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 107.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.96% while that of industry is 12.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.01% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 2.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.96% institutions for Draganfly Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at DPRO for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.23 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.89% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ACT Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94500.0.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.25 million shares of worth $0.17 million or 0.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18003.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16402.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of companyâ€™s stock.